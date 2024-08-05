Road to Red Zone: Normangee Panthers

NORMANGEE, Texas (KXXV) — High school football has officially begun, as teams around the state began their fall practices.

The Normangee Panthers got started Monday morning in preparation for their upcoming season.

“This is the first year of Normangee that we're ready to come back,” said senior running back, Zane O’Neal.

“This is our come back year, from here on out, Normangee is only going up — there's no down from here.”

Despite a 1-9 season last year for the Panthers, the team returns a senior class that's working hard to lead a talented group of underclassmen.

“Those guys work their tail off in the weight room every day — they never have to be told anything," said head coach, Danny Mitchell.

"If anything, they're telling our younger guys what to do, so I'm really hoping just for their sake that they do have a great year because they've earned it.”

After missing the entire 2023 season due to a shoulder injury in week one, the Panthers are happy to have their safety and outside receiver Farrell Butler, back on the field.

“As soon as he dropped, that was big for us, especially defensively — he took away a lot of tackles from us for the season, so him being back is going to be really, really good for us,” Mitchell said.

"He had some shoulder surgery, we got him released a little later than we wanted to, but he's worked his tail off this summer trying to get back and he's had a great summer restrengthening and I think he's going to have a tremendous year.”

It'll be another tough year in 2A Division 1’s District 12 with Centerville, Leon and now the addition of Hearne, but the Panthers are looking forward to a competitive schedule and are ready for the challenge.

“I know it's going to be tough every week in our district — so, you know, I'm excited for all of them," Mitchell said.

"I know those guys real well, it’s fun to play against them — the kids know each other real well, that's always fun. It's a tight knit group, a tight knit district and it's a tough one.”

As Normangee heads into year three under Mitchell, they're focused on being disciplined and keeping a dominant mindset.

“Our coaches are very good at putting us in this mindset where we know we can win,” said senior receiver, Lincoln McAllister.

“We need the dominate mindset — that's what we had against West Hardin in our only win and that's what we need to start creating more of.”

Normangee will open the season on the road against Somerville on August 30 — kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.

