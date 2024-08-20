Road to Red Zone: Navasota ready to 'win the day' with new coaching staff

NAVASOTA, Texas (KXXV) — The Navasota Rattlers are starting a new era of football this fall under new head coach Trey Allen.

Allen is familiar with the history of football in Navasota and what it means to the community having spent kindergarten through second grade in town while his father coached the Rattlers.

“I know that it's a community that loves their football, that expects to win, that wants to win and so thoroughly enjoy the pressure that comes with that and the success they had in the past,” Allen said.

“We want to bring that to now.”

Since day one, the players have shown their commitment to the new coaching staff and have been very receptive to learning a new playbook, and how Allen wants the program to run.

“They've been working their tail off and they're buying into what we're wanting to do as a program, but more importantly what we want as far as our character in each kid,” Allen said.

“I love that coach Allen is bringing his own offense,” senior wide receiver Cameron Ross said.

“It’s a lot of new things to learn, but I'm excited for it. It gives different people to get the ball in different ways and have different opportunities.”

Despite going 4 and 6 in 2023, the Rattlers feel they have a winning formula heading into this fall.

“I'm excited to see how we're going to put the pieces together this year because I feel like we was right there last year,” Ross said. “But this year I'm just really excited to get everything started.”

“You can expect us to be one of the most physical teams on the field, making plays and just getting wins,” senior linebackers Jarrad Isaiah said.

And they’re going to get it done with their new motto — win the day.

“That's not just football,” Allen said.

“We want to win the day. I want to win the day as a father, or as a son, as a friend, as a student. We preach that on a daily basis. They probably break out to that about four or five times a day, so it's ingrained in them.”

Navasota will open the season on the road week one against Sealy. Kickoff is set for 7pm.

