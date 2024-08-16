Road to Red Zone: Lake Belton continues to grow

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The Lake Belton Broncos 2024 season is officially underway. Lake Belton has 14 starters returning along with 50 seniors.

The Broncos are seeing changes and it brings a uniqueness to each squad.

"I think that it is important that every year is new and, and every kid changes, I'm a big believer that kids change from year to year," head coach Brian Cope said.

"I think it's the relationships we have with our teammates and then just our talent, we have all around the community of the team," quarterback Eli Mascarenas said.

Changes happen every year for the Broncos as the athletic program continues to grow more and more every year. You can also see that growth on the field with every Varsity football team.

"I think the coaches helped us a lot with that. I mean, just the way they've been teaching us since day one has just helped us, like become who we are," linebacker Garrett Roland told us.

"It's definitely given us a lot of confidence, especially with the great classes we had before and then leading into the 2025 class and the 2026 class. A lot of great athletes, you know, a lot of chance for us to succeed," safety Joshua Mallard said.

Lake Belton finished 8-3 last season and the team has set high expectations for themselves this year.

"10-0, district champs," Mallard said.

Roland says, "I have high expectations because I feel like we're gonna be really good. I feel like we should be very good in district and I feel we should get to the playoffs and do everything we can."

"We wanna make sure that we're peaking later in the year. I think we've peaked early in the year, the last few. And so we've really put a big emphasis on that. When talking to our kids, we've also changed some some culture pieces to be able to do that later," Cope said.

The Broncos start their season at home on August 30 against A&M Consol.

