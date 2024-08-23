Road to Red Zone: Killeen Kangaroos jump into 6A

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Killeen Kangaroos are going into the upcoming season with a young group. There are about 26 seniors on the squad, making way for new leaders to emerge and giving them the chance to step up.

"The whole thing is, is that team graduated, and it didn't matter whether they were sophomores and juniors on that team, that team graduated. So, it's now their turn to step up and lead a team. And so, these seniors this year have a great opportunity in front of them to, to build on what we've built," head coach, Josh Sadler, said.

The Roos are seeing changes for the 2024 season as they jump back into the 6A class. It's a change for the players, but for head coach Sadler, it's going down memory lane.

"You know, being at Temple for six years there, this 12-6A was, it was 12-6A and it's people that I know and people I'm very familiar with, so it's kind of comfortable being back in 12-6A. You know, going out and with some old foes, you know, some rivalry games and stuff like that and trying to go out there and just play our best brand of football," he said.

With a new class and a young group coming together for the season, expectations have not changed for Killeen high.

"Well, we only have one expectation to make the playoffs every single year and that never changes. So, I mean, this year it's the same thing. We're gonna, we're gonna try to find a way to get in the playoffs and that's it," Sadler said.

Killeen high's season begins on August 30 at home against Vista Ridge.

Follow Shahji on social media!