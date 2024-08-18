Road to Red Zone: Bruceville-Eddy looks to turn things around

BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas (KXXV) — It's a new era for Bruceville-Eddy as a fresh new head coach and staff members arrive for the 2024 season.

"Honestly, it's about building relationships with these kids. I mean, we've got to come out here. We feel like as coaches, we've got to put in a little bit more extra work getting to know these kids because like I said, I've been here for six months and these kids won't trust anybody in six months. So you really got to put in the work as far as building a relationship with these kids," head coach Marcial Chapa III tells 25 News.

"It's positive. I love that man to death. Any other AD, this is my fourth AD in four years and it's the best one I've had come through here," senior Jordan Commander said.

In the last two seasons, our Eagles have won two total games. For this senior class, they want to leave the program better than what they started with.

"We just can't worry about the stuff that's happened in the past we are focused on right now and right now we're trying to build for the future and keep this thing going," senior Jack Dockstader said.

"Just keep a high head, keep the younger ones under your belt, try to get them better every day because once we're out of here, it's up to them at that point," Commander said.

With the practices increasing the intensity, the team knows what they want out of this season.

Senior Tyrrell Horne said, "To win more than two games. I just wanna win way more than two games and make the playoffs."

"Just playoffs is a whole different culture. You know, you wanna, you know, achieve like your goal and like, just keep going play as long as you can because, you know, you don't have this forever," Dockstader said.

The Eagles' first game of the season will be on August 30 on the road against Meridian.

