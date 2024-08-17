Road to Red Zone: Belton welcomes new competition

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — For Belton's 2024 season, they have a young streak of Tigers that are bringing a lot of liveliness to fall football practices.

"I think we're looking great. We're bringing a lot of energy and we're kicking, we're starting off strong from spring again and it's just, we're trying to hit it hard," said senior, Josiah Martinez.

"We got a lot of young athletes and, you know, us seniors, we're taking up for them and we're teaching them up. So just experience is gonna teach these guys up and then we're gonna be good," senior, Kegan Sherwood, said

Along with new players, the Tigers will face new teams in their district due to UIL's re-alignment and they welcome new competition.

"I like facing new teams, going to new stadiums. You keep going to the same places all the time it gets kind of boring, so that's the fun part and then preparing for people that you haven't seen before," said head coach, Brett Sniffin.

"New competition is always great and we just love to go. We're gonna every hit everybody in the mouth, so we're just looking forward to that," Martinez said.

Last season, Belton and University were crowned co-district champions, which keeps the Tigers streak alive — this season, they want to keep that streak intact and more.

"Last year was really good. You know, we had a solid group. I came in and then all of us together, team effort, you know, we all came together and it took a lot of work, but it's gonna be the same thing this year," Sherwood said.

"Expectations are to win the third one in a row. So we're just gonna go get it. We have a target on our back like the past two years. But we're gonna be able to, I think we're gonna be able to, to outplay them," Martinez said.

Belton starts their season on Thursday, August 29 at home against Hendrickson.

Follow Shahji on social media!