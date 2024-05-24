Riesel and Crawford set for Game 3 in Regional Finals

RIESEL, Texas — The Crawford Pirates were able to bounce back as they were able to win on Thursday against Riesel to force game three.

"It was really big — I'm glad that we had a lot of other people step up and do their job — Obviously losing the first game was tough, but I'm glad that we bounced back," Crawford softball senior London Minnix said.

"It wasn't fun. That's for sure. We all wanted to win. We still all want to win. But, you know, I think hopefully we'll come back a little more focused," Riesel senior Kyleigh Benton said.

"If regional finals were 2-0, all the time, they'd be boring, so when they go three games, that's the way it should be the two best teams in the region," Riesel softball head coach Don Johnson said.

Riesel had the advantage going into game two, but the Pirates have now forced a win or go home situation for both teams heading into the weekend.

"I think both teams kind of had the pressure on them, so I mean, we're equal here. We both have one win, one loss. So we're both just going into game three and we're gonna give it all we got," Riesel senior Landri Pick said.

"Us five seniors played as if it was gonna be our last game and I feel like if we keep doing that, then we'll continue to win. Obviously we don't want it to be our last game. We don't want it to be our last high school game ever," Minnix said.

It's also more than just going to state as both these teams are rivals and it adds to the excitement of game three.

"This is it right here. I mean, we're in the same district, so, I mean, we pretty much play them all year. We're rivals...I wouldn't want to play against anybody else here," Pick said.

"Honestly, you just got to focus on each inning, each pitch, you know, the situation and then we do a good job of that. We'll be fine," Crawford softball head coach Kirk Allen said.

Game three between the Pirates and the Indians is scheduled for Saturday, 2 p.m. in Axtell.

