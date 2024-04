WACO, Texas — Moody head football coach Matthew Hurst has resigned from his position, as confirmed by Hurst to KXXV.

Hurst gave a statement to KXXV by saying, "I appreciate the opportunity Moody ISD gave me and I wish them nothing but success going forward," Hurst said.

Hurst took over the head coaching duties in 2022 and under his tenure the Bearcats have a record of 7-13.