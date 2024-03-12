Midway Panthers baseball's district play begins

WACO, Texas — Midway baseball is coming off competing in the Frisco tournament of Champions, where they now sit at 12-2-1 for the season.

"I like where we're at. I think the first three tournaments we played in have been challenging and we've learned a lot about ourselves and I think we have a better idea of going through those three tournaments and being 15 games in exactly what we need to do as we move forward," head coach Eddie Cornblum said.

"This is I'd say the best we've been in a while," senior pitcher Cameron Johnson said. "You know, coming off this tournament season, I think the team feels pretty good about what we've been doing so far. But, obviously what we've done in tournaments doesn't really matter when we get to district," he said.

An incredible feature of the team is that they have 17 seniors on the squad. These players have seen it all together and know each other very well.

"We just have a really special bond and, it's something that I've never been a part of being able to play with these guys," senior pitcher Kolby McBee said.

It's really special. I've been playing with these 16 guys for the past four years," Johnson said. "You know really knowing each and every one of them how they play and just how to talk to each one when they get down or praise each one when they get up. It's really awesome to have a bond as close as you," Johnson said.

That veteran leadership will come in handy down the stretch as now the focus shifts to district play where the real fun begins.

You do all this to get here, and then hopefully this sets you up for the next phase," Cornblum said. "We have a big challenge in front of us. We go to Hutto and we're away and they're good and we had some great games last year and I know he does a great job. Coach Stringer does a great job there and we're just looking forward to just getting on the field and playing and kind of see what happens," he said.

"District is so important. You know, it sets us up for playoffs," McBee said.

Midway and Hutto is set for Tuesday as the Panthers get ready for the back half of the season.