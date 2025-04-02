WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Midway boys and girls golf celebrated their title as district champions with a cake cutting and signing of district trophies at Cottonwood Creek.

Watch the full story here:

Midway boys and girls golf crowned district champions

"It's always fun to win a district championship, and it was even more special this year and actually two years in a row now where the Midway boys team have qualified two teams out of district to go to regionals," boys head coach Keith Mikeska said.

"It's a good group of girls. They've all got great personalities and it's been fun getting to know them and I'm excited to see what they can do at the next stage," girls head coach Bill Sharp said.

This is the third year in a row the Panthers are taking home the district crown. For the players, being together on the course has brought them closer.

"It means a lot. I think it it helps us build that relationship with each other. I've grown really close to them. They've become some of my best friends now even outside of school golf. I golfed them outside, so yeah, we're just we're all pretty good friends now," junior Myles Rhea said.

"It's special because we all put in a lot of hard work and just to see that to getting rewarded to see that hard work like showed up somewhere it's fun," junior Paityn Carter said.

Their season is not over yet as now they move on to the regional tournament. They have set high expectations for themselves as the tournament gets more difficult.

"We've got to get first, second or third at at regionals to advance to the state tournament. We did play a regional preview out there a few weeks ago and we placed fifth. It's a very difficult golf course," Mikeska said.

"Expectations are high. The girls have a good shot to advance to the next level if they all come to play on the same day, we put it all together, it's gonna be fun," Sharp said.

The regional tournament is scheduled April 14 for the girls and April 16 for the boys.

Follow Shahji on social media!