Midway baseball wins 6A DI State Title with 6-2 victory over Atascocita

ROUND ROCK, Texas — In their first championship game appearance in 20 years, the Midway Panthers baseball team won the 6A DI State Title, Saturday evening after beating Atascocita 6-2.

Brody Potts was named Championship Game MVP after pitching 4.2 scoreless innings in relief. Potts allowed just 3 hits and 2 walks while striking out 4.

Canyon Martin led the Panthers at the plate going 2-2 with a walk, RBI double, triple, and a run scored.

Midway claims their first state championship since 2003 and their second title in program history.

The Panthers cap off the spring sports season sweeping 6A DI State Titles in the diamond sports, after the Pantherettes softball team won last weekend. Midway becomes the 9th program in UIL History to win championships in both sports in the same year.

