Marlin Bulldogs, head coach Jeff Rogers get first win of the season

The Marlin Bulldogs got a dominating 43-0 win over Chilton to win their first game of the season — it also was Jeff Rogers first win with the Bulldogs as the head coach.

"It was exciting — I know the kids were excited, the community was excited — I was excited personally too," Rogers said.

"First one is a big win and I was really proud of it."

Marlin and Chilton are a close community, and that game was the first ever clash between the two programs — a start of a new rivalry brings pride to head coach Rogers.

"Everybody knows everybody and it's just like a big time rival game, there's a lot of pride and everything — nothing bad becomes of it," Rogers said.

"They're a well coached football team and have a lot of tradition and so do we, so it was a lot of fun being a part of that."

With the Bulldogs getting their first win of the season, they now sit at 1-2, and with another game fast approaching, the way they are approaching games will remain the same.

"Our expectations were the same — I think what it's done is it's put a little bit of confidence in the way we've been doing things the last couple of weeks," Rogers said.

"Now we're just going to go back today when we go to practice, and we're going to be doing the same things that we've been doing for the last couple of weeks and that always helps when you get a win — like we got the other night. You know what I mean? And, come back to work and get after it again," Rogers said.

Marlin will host Hearne on September 20 — kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

