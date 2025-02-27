Live Oak boys basketball's historic season comes to an end

ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — The Live Oak Falcons took on the Bulldogs for the TAPPS 3A boys championship at Robinson High School.

At the end of the first half, Live Oak found itself down by ten, but the third quarter is where the falcons turned things around. It felt like Live Oak couldn't miss as the quarter was capped off with a buzzer beater three to give them the lead heading into the fourth.

Congratulations to Live Oak Classical School, your TAPPS 2025 3A Boys State Runner Up!! pic.twitter.com/w9nufUlMX2 — TAPPS Basketball (@TAPPSbasketball) February 27, 2025

However, the Bulldogs were able to regain their lead and take the 55-45 win. This was Live Oak's first appearance in the state championship and the senior class left it all on the floor and head coach Kyle Combs got emotional during post game.

"I mean, those three seniors are my guys. I mean. We just, we've been through it all and so if anything I wanted it so bad for them because they have built this program. The run that we have built each year and gotten better and better, I wanted to tip it off and so hopefully we can," he said.

Live Oak may have come up short, but their historic season will be remembered.

