La Vega's 'Train like a Champion' camp to launch

WACO, Texas — La Vega Girls Basketball head coach Marcus Willis Sr. will host the first annual "Train like a Champion" skills camp for local children in third through eighth grade.

"In order to train like a champ, you want to be around champions, so I think it's a great opportunity for any camper, not just La Vega kids, you know, any Central Texas kids or any kids around the area can come and just enjoy this experience," Willis Sr. said.

Coach Willis won't be doing this alone as players from the back to back championship squad and alumni of La Vega will be the teachers — having coaches from the neighborhood brings a bigger impact.

"It allows these campers to physically see someone in their own community grow up and be someone," he said.

"For them to be around this area and make it and they can come back and pour back into the community and let that third or that fourth grader know that he or she has a chance to make it out."

The Lady Pirates have always spoke about how much they love the community and this camp is a way to give back and show support.

"They've done so much to help us out in order for us to win back the backstage championships, in order in order for us to do what we've done in the last couple of years," Willis Sr. said.

"It takes a village and the community is definitely a big part of our village, so in order to do a camp and we want to analyze it and do it every year, I think it's only right for us to do this for the campus and for the community."

The camp begins on June 3.

