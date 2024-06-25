'It feels good to be back at home with my guys': University High hosts summer workouts

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The University Trojans are back on the field for summer workouts.

"It feels good to be back at home with my guys after long spring ball, you know — feel amazing," said defensive lineman De'Quayvion Ervin.

"Football is just, it's not really something we do — it's really like a lifestyle," Cade Bynnom said.

"It's something we come out here and have fun doing, and it's just something that I'm excited to do every day."

Head coach Kaeron Johnson is entering his second football season — even after being here over a year, his team still surprises him.

"Last year was a lot of feeling it out, understanding the guys seeing how much they truly wanted to work," Johnson said.

"To be honest with you, I think I underestimated them. You know, you come into a place that hadn't seen a lot of success and you think it's a lot of pulling and begging them to get out there. But, I mean, these kids love football."

"It's a brotherhood — it feels good to be a brother. Like, he just brought amazing energy. Now we just all together — locked in," Ervin said.

Even though these are not official practices, summer workouts are the first interaction a team has and the Trojans are already forming a bond.

"I look at it as a family thing, like, we all come out here, we work hard together for each other and just show up for each other when it matters," Bynnom said.

"Being around those older guys, you know, they're not afraid to call you out on things, they want you to do things, right?" Johnson said.

"They understand that they need them in order for them to be successful, and so it creates a real close bond between these guys."

The Trojans' first game of the season will be at home on August 30 against Keller Central.

