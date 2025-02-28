HISTORY MADE: Live Oak girls basketball crowned State Champions

ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — The Live Oak girls had their chance at the State Title against Abilene Christian.

The Falcons got off to a quick start to take the lead. Live Oak would hold a six point lead heading into the fourth and were able to hold on and win 47-39 to win the program's first-ever state championship.

Congratulations to Live Oak Classical School, your TAPPS 2025 3A Boys State Champions!! pic.twitter.com/Xma52AUNux — TAPPS Basketball (@TAPPSbasketball) February 28, 2025

For head coach Steve Howard, it's still sinking in.

"It's kind of surreal — I've been coaching 45 years. I've been to the state game in football seven times, but I've never been in basketball, especially girl's basketball," Howard said.

"I didn't start coaching girl's basketball until I got in Live Oak, so it's been a real blessing. The girls actually do what you ask them to and work hard and all those kinds of things — it's been a real blessing. I've loved every minute of it."

A historic season for Live Oak that goes down in Central Texas history.

