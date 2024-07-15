'He embodies what athletics should be about': Abbott's Kaspar Knust and his battle back to football

ABBOTT, Texas (KXXV) — "To me at its core, he embodies what athletics should be about," said Abbott High Schools' head football coach and Athletic Director, Kyle Crawford about Kaspar Knust.

Football season is around the corner and for Kaspar Knust, it's a season that's a long time coming as he returns to football after dealing with multiple injuries.

The center for the Panthers is back on the field after being away for nearly two seasons due to injuries.

"My sophomore year, I had a torn hamstring, broken pelvis and then junior year, I tore my ACL on the fourth day of practice — I was pretty devastated," Knust said.

"I was looking forward to have a great year last year — a lot of work in the weight room coming back from the torn hamstring and it was just devastating tor tearing in on the fourth day of practice."

It was 552 days since Kaspar played a game — after a long rehab process, he made his return during this past baseball season.

"It was one of the best feelings coming back, helping my bros out trying to get to the state — win state," Knust said.

"We've had lots of success around Abbott in various sports and won state championships, and been in lots of big games," Crawford said.

"One of the highlights of my career up to this point would be watching Kaspar and everything he's been through."

After making his way back, the Panthers know his story is one that truly shows the Panther way.

"Something we've taken a lot of pride in for a long time long before me, in this program is preparing these kids for life," Crawford said.

"We've talked about Kaspar's example a lot — if our younger kids don't take anything else away from this, I hope they see what perseverance and hard work and just sticking with something can get you."

Abbott's first game of the season is scheduled for August 30 on the road against Oglesby.

