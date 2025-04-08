Crawford's Ty Robinson speaks on taking AD/Head Coach position

CRAWFORD, Texas (KXXV) — Crawford announced Ty Robinson as its new athletic director and head football coach. He posted on social media that he's excited to return to the 254.

"It's exactly what I thought it was gonna be. We got really, really good kids that work very hard, but when you walk down the hallways and you see all the old team pictures and not just for football, I'm talking every sport and even like UIL academics, just great tradition of success," Robinson said.

The Bremond native is not only leading the charge for the football program but all sporting programs. He's excited to be part of Crawford's storied history.

"That's something I'm really proud to be a part of. I mean, we won a state championship in volleyball, basically they won state and everything. And just being able to be a part of that something we're really proud of... maybe we can win a Lone Star Cup here, you know that's gonna be the ultimate goal," he said.

Robinson takes over from longtime coach Greg Jacobs. He gives a message to all Pirate football fans.

"Number one, nobody ever drowned in their own sweat. What they can expect from me is just hard work. I'm not here to be a politician or go out and, do that. I'm here to get the job done," Robinson said.

"Everybody's gonna be treated equally. I don't really care who your mom or dad is, we're gonna work. We're gonna be tough and we're gonna be physical," he said.

We will see this new Crawford football in action when the 2025 Red Zone season comes around.

