Crawford ISD names Ty Robinson as new AD/Head football coach

CRAWFORD, Texas (KXXV) — Crawford ISD announces Ty Robinson as the new Athletic Director and head football coach.

Robinson arrives from Woodville, where he was the head coach since 2016.

He replaces Greg Jacobs, who announced his retirement in February.

Robinson's first day will be April 7.

