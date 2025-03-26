Crawford ISD names Ty Robinson as new AD/Head football coach

CRAWFORD, Texas (KXXV) — Crawford ISD announces Ty Robinson as the new Athletic Director and head football coach.

Robinson arrives from Woodville, where he was the head coach since 2016.

Thank you Woodville. The past 9 years have been a blessing. To all of my current and former players you will never know how much you have meant to me. We will always love the Woodville Eagles. It’s time for us to go back home to the 254. Crawford, we can’t wait to get started! https://t.co/WcEW7JiRD5 — Ty Robinson (@CoachRob4Realz) March 26, 2025

He replaces Greg Jacobs, who announced his retirement in February.

Robinson's first day will be April 7.

