Copperas Cove names Rodney Southern as new Boys AD/Head Football Coach

Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove ISD
Copperas Cove
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — 25 Sports has confirmed that Copperas Cove announces Rodney Southern as the new boys Athletic Director and Head Football Coach.

Copperas Cove held a board meeting on Thursday and it was approved.

Southern arrives from Huntsville where over 11 years he amassed a 151-108 record and reached the state quarterfinals three times.

He also reached the state championship game twice in 2005-2006 during his time in Marshall.

This comes after former Head Coach Tony Johnson transitioned to the role of Assistant Athletic Director.

