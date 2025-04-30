CHINA SPRING, Texas (KXXV) — Seven China Spring student athletes sign on the dotted line to continue playing the sport they love at the collegiate level.

China Spring honors seven student athletes during signing day

Here is the full signings list:

Garrett Maddox - Murray State (Baseball)

Dean Hannah - ULM (Baseball)

Shon Dellinger - Concordia (Golf)

Jacob Klement - Murray State (Baseball)

Kaden Dumas - Southern Nazarene (Football)

Luke Rehnquist - West Technical College (Baseball)

Colin Shelley - Southern Nazarene (Soccer)

"It's pretty exciting. We're all making dreams come true and excited for the next level," Dellinger said.

"This day means literally everything. I mean, ever since I was young, actually there was a point in time where I didn't think I could play college baseball until I finally started putting hard work and dedicating my life," Rehnquist said.

Several members of the 2023 Cougar state baseball championship were part of the signing, with teammates excited to see each other continue their success.

"It's very big. You know we had a lot of talent on that team. You know this year's probably even better with talent, but that team was pretty tough," Maddox said.

"I've had my time here. Me and Garrett both had our time here and came out the state championship, hopefully another one, but we're ready," Klement said.

"I love it. I love seeing everybody go to different places and just that we get to do it as a family. It really just they feel like my brothers and they truly are," Hannah said.

It's a bittersweet day for these Cougars as they wrap up their time in China Spring.

"Probably the people here, you know, all the support here, it's amazing, you know, I don't remember a time our football stadium wasn't packed to the brim," Dumas said.

"Everybody knows everybody like the support is unreal. It's crazy," Shelley said.

Congratulations to the athletes on their signing day!

