Central Texas schools to debut upgraded football fields

ABBOTT, Texas (KXXV) — The upcoming football season will be a fresh start for some Central Texas teams, including Abbott, who's getting ready to debut a new field, along with field upgrades.

The bond to make the new football field was passed two years ago — the team appreciates the role the community has played in getting a new field in place.

"We've talked a lot about with our guys, that it's hard to get that type of support from your community to do something like that — I think it was really neat for the community when it came time to make that happen or not, to pass it and, you know, support our staff and our kids," said Abbott Athletic Director and head football coach, Kyle Crawford.

lThat's one great thing about Abbott is a lot of these people no matter what their beliefs are or what they think about things, they're always gonna put our kids first."

The Mexia Blackcats football field also features new upgrades — Mexia started their stadium renovation one year ago after the season ended.

Both home and visitor bleachers were replaced.

For the community, the bleachers have a lot of history and while they are embracing the new, they still will honor tradition.

"It's a big deal — the bleachers that were here before had some high beams that were stamped from Carnegie Steel and date back to the 30's, maybe the late 20's — we had an awning so it was unique," said Mexia Athletic Director and head football coach, Aaron Nowell.

"When we started talking about re-doing the bleachers, the awning was very important to the community."

We will see these new upgrades in action as high school football season is around the corner.

Follow Shahji on social media!