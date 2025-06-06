Centerville baseball claims first state title with 6-1 win over New Home

ROUND ROCK, Texas — After their season was cut short in the state semifinals a year ago, the Centerville Tigers wrapped up their revenge tour back at Dell Diamond, looking for their first state championship in program history, taking on New Home, Thursday afternoon. Junior pitcher, Gunner Bazar was fantastic on the mound, the Centerville Bats came alive in the second half of the game, and they take down the Leopards 6-1 to claim their first ever 2A DI State Championship.

“I mean, we just wanted it more than everybody did,” junior second baseman Jacob Brooke said. “We know what it felt like to lose, and, we just didn't want that feeling again, so just came and beat everybody.”

“If you work at it and you're kind of becoming the right person along the way, then you give yourself a chance, and that's what we did,” head coach Demond Denman said. ”We gave ourselves a chance, and we got to put on display who those kids, all those individuals are, how good they are when they put their talents together. So, I’m over the moon for those guys right now.”

Bazar was named Championship game MVP after throwing a complete game on the mound, allowing just one run on one hit, one error, two walks, and three strikeouts.

“It was. It was unbelievable,” Bazar said. “I mean. I couldn't wish for anything more. I was just speechless. It was an amazing opportunity to be out there.”

“He pitched a heck of a game,” senior shortstop Jake Pineda said. “I had full confidence in him so I talked to Coach D last night, and I told him that I wanted Gunner to be on the mound first, and I'd be in relief if I had to, but I had full confidence in him to go the whole game.”

And the support of the community did not go unnoticed.

“I mean, you can't ask for much more than this,” Pineda said. “Just the community behind us is amazing.”

“It means so much,” Bazar said. “I mean, we're bringing one home for everybody. It's never been done. And I mean, it's amazing. I mean, all the love and support we have through the whole town, I think we thank them for everything. I mean, they're our biggest supporters.”

