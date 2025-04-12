GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXXV) — A&M Consolidated girls soccer put on a show in Georgetown. A 4-0 dominating win over Colleyville to win their first state championship in program history.

Jolee Ingram scored two goals and was crowned MVP.

A&M Consolidated girls soccer wins first state championship

"It feels amazing. I feel really blessed because there's a lot of great teams that compete, teams that work really hard, and it takes a little bit of magic to get to this point, so I feel blessed," Consol head coach Caleb Blakeley said.

"I think we put our all in and we really wanted this and so we fought for our seniors, for our captains. We fought for everyone, for our coaches, and we came out with the dub," Ingram said.

Not only did Consol win their first state championship, they also finish the season without a loss. Coach told them they are simply invincible.

"I mean our team connection, we just all work so well together and I just think we all have a love for each other that we fight for each other and we push each other," Ingram said.

"It's like you watch the best teams in the world, professional teams, and they do everything right and they still drop games. So to get here again it takes some magic, some fortune, and you can do everything right and still lose games. So the fact that we're here I'm shocked it's going to settle in, but we're so proud of this group," Blakeley said.

A historic season that ends with Consol climbing the mountain top.

