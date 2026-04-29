Full Interview: Josh Cameron talks with Shahji Adam about heading to the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Shahji Adam speaks with wide receiver Josh Cameron, who is heading to the NFL after being drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Watch the full interview here:

Full Interview: Josh Cameron talks about heading to the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars

Cameron was selected as the 191 overall pick in the draft and leaves behind a memorable legacy at Baylor.

Special thanks to Josh Cameron for stopping by



Tune in to 25 News tonight at 6 and 10 to see my interview with the newest Jacksonville Jaguar #Duuuval #SicEm @Josh_Cameron34 pic.twitter.com/07Hsc2c3Q1 — Shahji Adam (@ShahjiAdam) April 29, 2026

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