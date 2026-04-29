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Full Interview: Josh Cameron talks with Shahji Adam about heading to the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars

Josh Cameron
Shahji Adam
Josh Cameron
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WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Shahji Adam speaks with wide receiver Josh Cameron, who is heading to the NFL after being drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Watch the full interview here:

Full Interview: Josh Cameron talks about heading to the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars

Cameron was selected as the 191 overall pick in the draft and leaves behind a memorable legacy at Baylor.

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