Former Baylor All-American, Gurleen Kaur set to tee off at U.S. Women's Open

ERIN, Wisconsin — Thursday morning, former Baylor Women's Golf four-time All-American and Houston native Gurleen Kaur will tee off at the U.S. Women's Open.

“I didn't find out till, like, only two weeks ago that I was playing because my qualifier was May 14,” Kaur said. “[I’m] just super happy to be here. Course is super tough, but also in great conditions and I'm just ready to get going on Thursday."

Kaur is playing in her second-ever U.S. Open, but it'll be her first time playing in Wisconsin. She told me after one of her practice rounds what she likes about Erin Hills and the challenges the course presents.

“I like that it's quite wide open off the tee, so you can be aggressive with the driver, but you have to be smart when it comes to the greens, because I think the greens are more challenging, quite a lot of runoff areas and you just have to be very particular about where you land the ball,” Kaur said. “So I think that'll be the biggest challenge, but it's also playing really long. So I think with the wind as well, that will be tough. I mean, it's the U.S. Open so, of course, they're going to try to make it as difficult as possible, so just kind of like embracing that challenge.”

Kaur will tee off Thursday at 6:45 a.m.



