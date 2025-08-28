Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Dallas Cowboys trade Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXXV) — The Dallas Cowboys are trading three-time All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, according to ESPN.

Parsons signs a four-year, $188 million contract — $120 million fully guaranteed, which makes him the highest paid non quarterback in NFL history.

Parsons took to social media to react to the trade:

Micah finished last season with 12 sacks and every year in his tenure with the Cowboys finished with double digit sacks.

