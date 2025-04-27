Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons holds football camp in Waco

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons held his youth football camp at Bishop Reicher. For Parsons, these camps are a path to being in the community.

"It means a lot to me, whether it's my community, whether it's Dallas community, I just want to reach out to as many kids and impact the love of football as I possibly can to the state of Texas," Parsons said.

Over 300 kids ages 6-16 participated in the camp. For the Cougars, they want to show how much they have to offer.

"People look at Waco as a small community or whatever the case may be, but we're we're not as small as people think we have big hearts, you know, so it's definitely definitely very positive," Bishop Reicher athletic coordinator William Hill said.

Micah Parsons stops by Bishop Reicher Catholic School for his football camp #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/7WGAJJatKY — Shahji Adam (@ShahjiAdam) April 26, 2025

On the field, the kids did multiple football drills and took pictures with Parsons. He hopes to teach them more than just the game.

"The love of football, the passion, the reason why we, you know, play it, the reason why we wanna be great," he said.

Being on the field brings Micah memories of his time participating in football camps.

"I started playing football when I was four years old, going to camps, playing smart football, and I stayed to it all the way until now. So, you know, it brings me back a lot of memories. I just walk in the fields like, man, I miss playing middle school and high school football," he said.

Bishop Reicher hopes to hold more events like these in the future.

