Two Aggies named to 2025 Doak Walker Award Preseason Watch List

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M football players Le’Veon Moss and Rueben Owens II have been named to the Doak Walker Award Preseason Watch List, the PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced Tuesday, which honors the nation’s top college running back.

Moss, returning for his senior season, earned 2024 All-SEC Second Team honors. He ranked second in the SEC with an average of 6.3 yards per carry and third with 85.0 rushing yards per game among players with 100 or more rushes.

A native of Walker, La., Moss lost just three yards throughout the entire season, the fewest in the SEC and second-fewest nationwide among players with at least 100 carries. In nine games, he rushed for 765 yards and 10 touchdowns on 121 carries before a season-ending injury.

Sam Craft/AP Texas A&M running back Le'Veon Moss (8) is tackled after a first down run by Notre Dame linebacker Jaylen Sneed (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Moss was also named on the 2025 Maxwell Award Watch List earlier this summer.

Owens, a redshirt sophomore, received 2023 SEC All-Freshman Team honors but was sidelined by a foot injury during the first scrimmage of the 2024 fall camp. The El Campo native returned in time for week 14, rushing three times for 10 yards against Texas and leading the Aggies with 13 carries for 56 yards in the Las Vegas Bowl against USC.

During his rookie season, Owens topped true freshmen in the SEC with 743 all-purpose yards, including 385 rushing yards and 249 kick return yards. He appeared in all 13 games, making five starts, and registered a rush in each contest along with a catch in eight games.

KRHD

The award is named after SMU’s three-time All-America running back Doak Walker. The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will announce ten semifinalists in November, with three finalists selected by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee.

The committee will cast a second vote in December to determine the recipient. The National Selection Committee includes past award recipients, former NFL All-Pro and college All-America running backs, media members, and selected special representatives.

The recipient of the 2025 Doak Walker Award will be announced during The Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 12.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.