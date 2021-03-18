Madness is in the air, March Madness that is.

Both Baylor and Texas A&M punched their way into the big dance.

The Baylor Bears will take on the Hartford Hawks in the first round on Friday, March 19 at 2:30 p.m. The Lady Bears will go head-to-head with Jackson State in the first round on Sunday, March 21 at 3 p.m.

The Texas A&M Aggies women's team will battle against Troy in the first round on Monday, March 22 at 5 p.m.

The 25 Sports team breaks down all you need to know heading into the big tournament. From big headlines to bracket analysis, plus Central Texas and Brazos Valley ties, you'll see it all in the 30-minute special, "The Rebound: Back in the Dance."

