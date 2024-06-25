Texas A&M head baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle named Texas' next head coach

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXXV) — Texas A&M head baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle is leaving College Station to become the head coach of the Texas Longhorns, according to Chip Brown of Horns247.

BREAKING: One day after leading Texas A&M to a runner-up finish in the College World Series, Jim Schlossnagle is leaving College Station to become the new baseball coach of the #Texas #Longhorns, sources told Horns247.https://t.co/31i8942oR7 — Chip Brown (@ChipBrown247) June 25, 2024

Just one day after leading Texas A&M to their first runner-up finish in program history at the College World Series, Schlossnagle will head to Austin.

Monday night during the post-game press conference, he was asked about his future in Aggieland and he gave this response —

“I think it’s pretty selfish of you to ask me that question, to be honest with you,” Schlossnagle said.

“I left my family to be the coach at Texas A&M — I took the job at Texas A&M to never take another job again, and that hasn’t changed in my mind. That’s unfair to talk about something like that. That would be like you asking [Braden] Montgomery] if he’s going to sign in the draft, but I understand you’ve got to ask the question. But I gave up a big part of my life to come take this job, and I poured every ounce of my soul in this job and I gave this job every ounce I could possibly give it — write that.”



According to his contract, Schlossnagle buyout is double his annual salary [an estimated $2.7 million] buyout in his contract for leaving for another school in Texas.

Now the search will begin for A&M’s next head baseball coach.

