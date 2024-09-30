McLennan Community College to debut new volleyball program in 2025

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Volleyball is the newest sport coming to McLennan Community College in the Fall 2025 season — according to a press release, the McLennan Community College Board of Trustees approved the program to the athletic department during the September meeting.

"When I was hired for this position 20 years ago, I envisioned expanding our sports offering, and what a great opportunity we now have with the approval of women’s volleyball," said MCC Athletic Director, Shawn Trochim.

"The excitement this sport will bring to our campus in early fall will help generate student body involvement and a buzz in our community fan base — athletic programs prove to be valuable and inherent parts of the total educational experience for students-athletes and our student body, and I’m excited to bring another team to our campus."

This is the first program added since softball in the 1999-2000 season — the number of teams competing in NJCAA is now seven for MCC.

"Volleyball’s time has come for McLennan Community College, and I am excited to add this opportunity for female athletes," said MCC President, Dr. Johnette McKown.

"From my presidential colleagues, I have learned that volleyball student-athletes bring excitement on the court and excellence in the classroom," McKown said.

"It is the right thing to do and supports our strategic priorities to engage students and to impact the community."

We will see this new athletic team make their debut in Fall 2025.

