MCC Dance wins two national titles in one season

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — McLennan Community College made history by winning two national titles in the 2025 season for the first time in program history.

"It was just overwhelming. I think like everyone's just like so proud of what they just put out on that floor and like as soon as, I don't know, but like as soon as you hit that ending post, like we all just like knew that we had done it," freshman Emma Howell said.

"I don't even, I don't know how to explain it. It was, it's just wild like knowing all the hours that we put in finally paid off and we finally did what we've been working hard for," sophomore Sasha Davis said.

Leading the dance team are coaches Ashlee Keyes and Emma Howard. Both are MCC Dance alumni, and that bond has grown.

"One of my missions is to put McLennan on the map. I want everybody to know who MCC is, and I think we've done a really good job of, oh, you're McClennan from Waco — yeah, that's us," MCC Dance head coach Ashlee Keyes said.

"Ashlee actually was my coach whenever I was here. Her first year coaching was my first year here, so we've had like a great bond getting to go from the coach to student athlete, but also to being like mentors and peers and working together," assistant coach Emma Howard said.

They say MCC Dance is one of the most decorated programs in Central Texas and the athletes look to make the program bigger.

HISTORY MADE!!!! For the first time, the McLennan Dance Team claimed two national championships in the same year! Congratulations to the 2025 NDA Jazz Junior College and Team Performance Junior College Champions!#ContinuingTheLegacy | #DoublingTheBling | #MCCDance pic.twitter.com/VZUdjrUQtg — McLennan Athletics (@McLennanSports) April 12, 2025

"I think it can get as big as we can dream it to get honestly. I mean, we're a junior college, and so I know we're a small school, but that has never stopped us before, and I don't think it'll stop anytime soon," freshman Mak Rayburn said.

"Whenever we look at those banners, we remember the hard practices, the good practices, like just everything we put in, we're we're going to see all of that whenever those banners are hung up next to the legacy of our past team that has won many others," freshman Sophie Triche said.

Eight straight titles and fourteen total for this program as they look to get bigger.

