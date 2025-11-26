Central Texas Gameday: Week 13

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Week 13 is upon us, as we near the end of the regular season of college football and get closer to having an idea of what teams will go head-to-head in conference championship games.

It was a tale of two halves for the Texas A&M vs South Carolina game last week. Our Donna Conrad takes a look back at the biggest comeback in the Aggies program history, as well as the sights and sounds from Kyle Field and the 12th Man during that electric game.

Now the Aggies look ahead, going up against Samford in their final regular season game at home.

The Baylor Bears had a crushing loss against Utah at home last week, frustrating players and fans as the end of the season nears.

We're also continuing to follow developments off the field at Baylor, with Mack Rhoades stepping down as Athletic Director, as well as confirmation from the university that Dave Aranda will stay on as head coach going into next season.

Catch our weekly Central Texas Gameday episodes every Saturday at 10 a.m.

