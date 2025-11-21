Baylor University retains head football coach Dave Aranda after comprehensive review

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor University announced it will retain head football coach Dave Aranda following a comprehensive review of the athletics program's leadership.

In a letter to the Baylor community, President Dr. Linda A. Livingstone acknowledged that the announcement of this decision would generate strong opinions but emphasized the university's commitment to excellence and accountability.

"Baylor expects excellence, accountability and competitiveness at the highest level," Livingstone said. "We are not complacent, and we are not settling for mediocrity."

The decision comes after what Livingstone described as weeks of prayerful consideration and candid conversations about the football program's future.

Livingstone cited three critical factors in the decision to retain Aranda: providing stability during the transition to a new athletics director, protecting the current roster and recruiting class, and exercising financial stewardship during volatile times in college athletics.

"Our next Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics must have the opportunity to assess the football program and chart its long-term direction," Livingstone said.

The president acknowledged frustrations within the Baylor community regarding the football program's performance this season, which has not met expectations. However, she noted Aranda's alignment with Baylor's Christian mission and his role as an ambassador for the university.

"Our team respects and loves playing for Coach Aranda," Livingstone said. "I can also attest he aligns with Baylor's Christian mission and is an incredible ambassador for our University."

Under Aranda's leadership, Baylor won the Big 12 Championship and Sugar Bowl in 2021, representing historic highs for the program. However, the current season has fallen short of shared expectations.

Livingstone emphasized the importance of unity within the Baylor community and called for continued support of student-athletes. She noted that the search for a new athletics director is underway and expressed confidence in finding a leader who will bring competitive success while embracing fans.

The decision allows Baylor to avoid significant buyout costs during what Livingstone described as unprecedented turnover among coaches across the country. The approach also enables the university to invest in the program's future amid ongoing changes in college athletics, including NIL deals, the transfer portal and revenue-sharing arrangements.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.