Central Texas Gameday: Week 12

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — We're nearing the end of the regular college football season. Our Shahji Adam and Donna Conrad take a look at Baylor and Texas A&M's matchups this weekend.

The No. 3 Aggies are taking on South Carolina at Kyle Field. This is a revenge game from last season as the Gamecocks beat the Aggies last year 44-20. But A&M is having a great season, standing undefeated at 10-0.

The Bears are coming off of a second bye week and are going up against Utah at home at McLane Stadium. This game is a big one, as the Bears are one win away from being bowl-eligible.

We're also following developments from Baylor, as Athletic Director Mack Rhoades has taken a leave of absence for "personal reasons." This comes after a sideline incident Rhoades had during a Baylor vs Arizona State game.

After four weeks, the Aggies are back home at Kyle Field. Our Donna Conrad sits down with Andrew Monaco, Voice of the Aggies, to talk about their performance on the road and the long-anticipated return home.

We're also hearing from Roman Harper, former NFL safety and current SEC Network Analyst. Harper talks about Texas A&M's ranking after three wins in a row on the road.

Watch the full episode here: