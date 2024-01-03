Baylor's Foster Pavilion is open for business

WACO, Texas — It is a new era for Baylor basketball as the men's team got to host Cornell in the first ever game at the Foster Pavilion.

Despite the weather fans poured in to make it a sell out crowd and fans that made it out were able to be part of history.

"It's beautiful man. We're excited. Foster Pavilion is going to be great," Baylor fan Alex Barfield said.

For the game itself, it was a close to start, but the Bears eventually would take the lead and never look back as they beat Cornell 98-79.

"There's a lot that goes into the first game back to 11 days. You haven't played new arena. We shot a couple of days in here. I mean, Cornell shot basically as much as we did. I mean, so the excitement of a new place. As a coach, you're worried about everything, so, I'm gonna sleep well tonight," Baylor men's basketball head coach Scott Drew said.

"It's real cool, you know, being the team that finished in the Ferrell and then started in the Foster Pavilion, so it was real cool," Freshman Ja'Kobe Walter said.

Seeing the Pavilion in action was a sight to see as fans were louder than ever and it adds to the atmosphere of Baylor basketball.

"Even in the locker room at halftime, it seemed like a lot of the Big 12 venues that we're in and it's definitely one of the loudest that people face in the nation," Drew said.

A historic first game, but the ceremonies are going to continue on as Baylor women's basketball will get a chance to have their first game against TCU.

Game is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. Fans in attendance will receive a commemorative coin to celebrate the first games at the Foster Pavilion.