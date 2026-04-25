Baylor football's Josh Cameron and Jackie Marshall selected in NFL Draft

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor wide receiver Josh Cameron hears his name with the 191st overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL Draft.
Jackie Marshall was selected by the Tennessee Titans with the 184th overall pick.
Marshall and Cameron become number 41 and 42 of Baylor players to be selected in the NFL Draft since 2010.
From walk-on to playing on Sundays.— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) April 25, 2026
Josh Cameron is headed to the @Jaguars!#SicEm x #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/PHB8gcaruu
Cameron's story is well known in Waco as he was a walk-on for the Bears. He finished his career at Baylor with several high-ranking seasons in the program's history.
Marshall played 37 games in the green and gold over a five-year career with the Bears.
Music City Bound!— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) April 25, 2026
Jackie Marshall is a @Titans #SicEm pic.twitter.com/1mIovqKdi1
He finished with 94 career tackles, 13 for a loss and five sacks.
The NFL Draft continues through the seventh round on Saturday.