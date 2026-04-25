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Baylor football's Josh Cameron and Jackie Marshall selected in NFL Draft

Baylor players
Shahji Adam
Baylor players
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WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor wide receiver Josh Cameron hears his name with the 191st overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL Draft.

Jackie Marshall was selected by the Tennessee Titans with the 184th overall pick.

Marshall and Cameron become number 41 and 42 of Baylor players to be selected in the NFL Draft since 2010.

Cameron's story is well known in Waco as he was a walk-on for the Bears. He finished his career at Baylor with several high-ranking seasons in the program's history.

Marshall played 37 games in the green and gold over a five-year career with the Bears.

He finished with 94 career tackles, 13 for a loss and five sacks.

The NFL Draft continues through the seventh round on Saturday.

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