Baylor football makes final preparations for season opener against Auburn

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Believe it or not, Baylor football's season opener is this Friday.

It's been an off season to remember, with new coaches, new players and preseason awards. However, it's not time to walk the walk. A prime time Friday match up against Auburn is quite a way to start the season, but for Baylor, the opponent doesn't matter.

It's all about the W.

"I think it doesn't really matter who the opponent is — it's just a win in the week one — set you up for a lot of confidence going into week two, and that leads into the rest of the season. But to beat Auburn at home night game, gold chrome helmets it would mean a lot to the team," offensive lineman Ryan Lengyel said.

"We've been putting in so much work and like I just said, it's just another close opportunity for us to go out there so we can go on Friday. A night game, SEC team, all black — gold helmets, you couldn't ask for not much better," safety Devyn Bobby said.

The Bears want to start the season right. They have their hands full with an Auburn team that wants to have a bounce back season. Baylor is taking the time to prepare for the Tigers.

The team says it increases faith in themselves.

"We definitely have a lot of confidence that we didn't have last year, but it's still that we gotta start off hungry and so we all know that and we're we're looking to run the ball, throw the ball and do all sorts of things with the offense, you know," Lengyel said.

"We're just falling back on our technique, the things we've been doing our off season spring ball, summer, fall camp, you know, and we got a great offense of receiver corps who push us every day, gets us better, so we're gonna be ready," Bobby said.

