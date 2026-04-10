Baylor basketball's Tounde Yessoufou declares for the NBA Draft

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — It wasn't a matter of if, but when.

Baylor basketball's Tounde Yessoufou has declared for the NBA Draft.

The former five star recruit was deciding between staying another year with the Bears or heading to the league.

During this past season, Tounde averaged nearly 18 points and six rebounds per game.

This is a tough loss for the Bears as they are looking to retain as many pieces as possible.

The next time we see Yessoufou, it will be during the NBA Draft where he looks to hear his name called.

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