WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The end of the regular season is here for Baylor softball as the team prepares to take on Big 12 opponent Iowa State.

Baylor baseball and softball prep for their upcoming series

It's been an up-and-down season for the Bears but they still have a shot at making the postseason, beginning with their clash with the Cyclones.

"Firing on all cylinders, getting everybody moving in the same direction. This series is big to us and we're looking to go in and come back home with a sweep," senior Ava Knoll said.

"We know that we are capable of and I feel like again like I said going past these couple of series we realized that we're that good, you know, because kind of we kind of had uncontrollables and things kind of come our way during the season," senior Shaylon Govan said.

The Bears have extra motivation going into the series, with plans to honor Axtell three-year-old Kaisa Miller. She underwent brain surgery to remove a tumor. The team visited Miller and will wear pink to honor her.

"The team responded as they always do and went out to support a precious little three-year-old girl Kaisa, who has stolen the hearts of our team," Baylor softball head coach Glenn Moore said.

"That was a really cool experience, you know, just being able to be in community with those that love us and we just wanna make sure that we love those back," Govan said.

As for Baylor baseball, they will host Arizona State. The suitcases will be put away for a while, with the next seven games being at Baylor Ballpark, which makes these games even more crucial.

"For sure, these next seven games..all conference games every game matters in the day, even midweeks like we need as many wins as possible for sure," freshman Pearson Riebock said.

"This weekend's big for us. I mean, it's big for everybody, you know, as the season progresses, the weekends get a little more important, you know, typically speaking. You're playing for championships, you're playing for the Big 12 conference berth, you're playing for hopefully an NCAA tournament berth," Baylor baseball head coach Mitch Thompson said.

Baylor softball's matchup against Iowa State is on Friday at 4:00 p.m.

Baylor baseball's home game against Arizona State is also on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

