2 Aggies, 1 Bear named on 2025 Bednarik Award Watch List

WACO/COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXXV/KRHD) — Two football players from Texas A&M and one from Baylor University were named on this year's Bednarik Award Preseason Watch List, announced Monday.

Texas A&M University

From Texas A&M, Will Lee III and Taurean York landed on the list, which honors the nation's top college defensive player every year.

Lee, a standout defensive back, is returning for his senior season after earning All-SEC Second Team honors last year. He was ranked fifth in the Southeastern Conference with 10 pass breakups and finished in the top five on his team with 42 tackles.

Notably, Lee recorded at least one pass breakup in six games, with a career-best four breakups against Arkansas. He was one of just two SEC players last season to achieve four or more breakups in a single game.

The St. Louis, Mo., native also had five or more tackles in four contests, including a career-high nine in Texas A&M's season opener against Notre Dame. He intercepted two passes during the season, one of which he returned 93 yards for his first career touchdown in the regular-season finale against Texas.

In addition to the Bednarik Award, Lee has been named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List and the All-SEC Second Team heading into his senior campaign.

York, a two-time team captain, led the Aggies with 82 tackles last season and ranked second on the team with 9.5 tackles for loss. The Temple, Texas, native was ranked in the top 12 in the SEC for tackles and seventh among linebackers for tackles for loss. According to Pro Football Focus, he recorded a team-best 85.7 tackling grade and missed just six tackles over nearly 700 defensive snaps, resulting in an impressive 7.4 missed tackle rate. York achieved a career-high 12 tackles in a road victory against Mississippi State and concluded the regular season with back-to-back double-digit performances, tallying 10 tackles against both Auburn and Texas.

The junior linebacker has also been recognized on the Lott Impact Trophy and Butkus Award Preseason Watch Lists, as well as earning Preseason All-SEC Third Team honors and being named to the Walter Camp Preseason All-American Team.

Baylor University

Baylor football linebacker Keaton Thomas was also named to the Chuck Bednarik Award preseason watch list.

Thomas is one of 90 players on this year's preseason watch list, with 12 representing the Big 12 Conference.

Baylor Athletics

A native of Jacksonville, Fla., Thomas earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in his debut season with Baylor last year. He started all 13 games at inside linebacker and recorded 114 tackles, including seven tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

Additionally, he registered three quarterback hurries and returned an interception for a touchdown. Thomas had four games with double-digit tackle totals and, along with teammate Matt Jones, became the first Baylor linebacker duo since 2012 to surpass 100 tackles in a season. His 114 tackles ranked 25th in the nation in 2024.

Thomas, one of the most decorated players at Baylor ahead of the 2025 season, has already been named to the watch lists for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and the Butkus Award.

Several publications have also recognized him as a preseason All-American, along with being an All-Big 12 selection and an All-Texas standout.

About the award

The Chuck Bednarik Award, presented since 1994, is named in honor of Chuck "Concrete Charlie" Bednarik, an All-American at the University of Pennsylvania and a multiple-year All-Pro linebacker and center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Bednarik is a member of both the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame and was the last NFL player to hold a full-time position on both offense and defense.

Semifinalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award will be announced on Nov. 11, followed by the unveiling of three finalists on Nov. 25. The winner of the 31st Chuck Bednarik Award will be revealed during the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 11. The formal presentations will take place during the Maxwell Football Club Awards on March 13, 2026, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.