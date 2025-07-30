Baylor junior named on 2025 Butkus Award Watch List

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor junior, football linebacker Keaton Thomas has been named to the 2025 Butkus Award Watch List, the Butkus Foundation announced Wednesday.

The 51-player watch list honors Dick Butkus' iconic No. 51 jersey, which he wore during his Hall of Fame career as one of football's most feared defenders. The award is presented annually to the nation’s top linebacker in college football.

Thomas is among 12 Big 12 linebackers featured on this year's preseason list. In total, the watch list includes representatives from 39 different schools - including Texas A&M junior Taurean York.

A Jacksonville, Fla. native, Thomas earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in his debut season with Baylor in 2024. He started all 13 games at inside linebacker, recording 114 tackles, including seven tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. Additionally, he registered three quarterback hurries and returned an interception for a touchdown. Thomas logged double-digit tackles in four games and, alongside teammate Matt Jones, became part of the first Baylor linebacker duo since 2012 to each surpass 100 tackles in a season. His 114 tackles ranked 25th in the nation last year.

Thomas' selection to the Butkus Award Watch List marks his second preseason honor in as many days, as he was also included on the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list.

Semifinalists for the Butkus Award will be announced on Nov. 4, while finalists will be revealed on Nov. 25. The winner of this year's award will be disclosed on Dec. 10 and honored at a ceremony at the University of Illinois' Memorial Stadium in early 2026.

The selection committee, comprising coaches, scouts, and journalists, evaluates candidates based on qualities that defined Butkus' career: toughness, leadership, competitiveness, football character, and traditional linebacking skills.

