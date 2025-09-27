Central Texas Gameday: Week 5

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — It's Saturday, which means another edition of Central Texas Gameday with our Donna Conrad and Shahji Adam.

Tune in every Saturday morning at 10 a.m. for all things football.

You can watch Central Texas Gameday here:



This week, we're diving into Baylor vs. Oklahoma State.

The Bears are on the road and heading into the game looking to bounce back after a loss to Arizona State.

This game also comes the same week Oklahoma State fired its head football coach, Mike Gundy.

Kickoff is Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in Stillwater.

No. 9 Texas A&M is home this week against the Auburn Tigers.

The Aggies are undefeated so far this season and are coming off a thrilling win against Notre Dame last week. Auburn has just one loss.

Kickoff is Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Kyle Field.

We'll also be taking a look at how University of Mary Hardin-Baylor is shaping up this season.

Plus, we're catching up with the familiar voices behind the Bears and the Aggies, John Morris and Andrew Monaco.