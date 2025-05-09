Watch Now
Blair Academy’s Ramon 'Mayo' Soyoye commits to Baylor, joins 2025 recruiting class

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Blair Academy (N.J.) center Ramon “Mayo” Soyoye has committed to head coach Scott Drew and the Baylor Bears, becoming the third member of the program’s 2025 recruiting class alongside Tounde Yessoufou and Andre Iguodala II.

Standing 6-foot-10 and weighing 235 pounds, Soyoye is known more for his rebounding and defensive presence than his scoring ability.

Though unranked, Soyoye has recently attracted attention from programs including Maryland, Texas Tech, Xavier, and Villanova.

