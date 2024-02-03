Baylor's rowing club returns for season

WACO, Texas — Baylor's rowing club is back, as they hit the water for the first time this season.

"It's been honestly great this past semester, especially this week being able to get back on the water. We couldn't really do it the past two weeks because of the weather," Baylor rowing club president Jordan Ferraro said.

A new season means new members and seeing the club grow is always a plus.

"It makes me really happy," said Alvin Pokel, Baylor rowing member and former president. "We love to see new members coming in. One of our main goals for our club is to just teach people about the sport of rowing, get them in shape, give them a community and a family to be a part of," Pokel said.

"Bringing them into the sport and showing them what rowing is like and kind of teaching them, 'Hey, rowing is not what boys in the boat said it was.' It's rough. It's 5 a.m. for all of us," rowing head coach Trason Thomas said.

Rowing is a tough sport, but there's a family aspect that adds a new layer to it.

"It's unmatched to any other sports team that I've been involved in whether it be high school, middle school and now post high school and college. This the community we have is truly like a family and not just a team," Ferraro said.

"I'm reflecting over my last four years here and its been an amazing time. It's, you know, a little nostalgic for me. I'm really excited to be here with my friends and in my last time, last chances to compete and train. So, really excited," Pokel said.