Baylor Tennis adds Sierra Berry to program

Baylor Athletics
Sierra Berry has been added to the Baylor Tennis program.
Posted at 4:48 PM, May 24, 2023
Baylor women's tennis announced on Wednesday that Sierra Berry is now part of the program.

Berry is familiar with the area as she was born in Waco and raised in Frisco.

In terms of off of the court, Berry is a two-time All Conference selection and was named the American Athletic Conference Freshman of the year in 2022. During her sophomore season, Berry posted a team high 14 wins.

The announcement was made by Head Coach Joey Scrivano.

