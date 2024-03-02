Baylor legend Tommy Bowman talks faith and ‘Answering the Call’

WACO, Texas — Baylor legend Tommy Bowman sat down with fans Friday at the Mayborn Museum and talked about a newly released biography on his life called Tommy Bowman: Answering the Call.

Bowman broke barriers as Baylor's first Black scholarship student athlete. He played three seasons with the Bears was a two-time first team All-Southwest Conference honoree and was inducted into the Baylor athletics hall of fame in 1999.

In the biography, author Chad Conine details the trailblazer's career with the Bears. As for Bowman, he simply thanks his faith throughout the book.

"I never thought that I was that good at basketball, but I was chosen by Him for this trip and he guided me and direct me through my Baylor years as a student. So it's been easy for me to share it," he said.

"I think that Baylor Press did an excellent job with it with the cover and with the design, because Tommy came to Baylor in the '60s, they tried to do a little bit of sixties look with it. It's my third book that I've done. The process of getting the book in the mail and seeing it and holding your hand for the first time. It is still exciting," Author Chad Conine said.

Tommy Bowman: Answering the Call is available now to purchase.