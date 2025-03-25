Watch Now
Baylor guard Langston Love to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Stephanie Scarbrough/AP
Baylor guard Langston Love (13) watches as the time on the game clock winds down and reacts to his team's loss to Duke in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor redshirt junior guard Langston Love announced he will enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal, marking a significant change in his college basketball career.

Love, who played in 12 games for the Bears last season, averaged 3.0 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game. Despite showing promise in limited action, the 6-foot-4 guard has decided to explore new opportunities for his playing career.

Love, a former top recruit, missed most of his first season at Baylor due to an ACL injury, but he came back last season to contribute off the bench.

