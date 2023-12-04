Baylor Football introduces Jake Spavital as new offensive coordinator

WACO, Texas — Jake Spavital has officially been introducted to Baylor Nation as the new offensive coordinator for the Bears football team.

Spavital is now the new head of the offense for the Baylor Bears, and it was Head Coach Dave Aranda that caught his interest in taking the position.

"I'm just humbled to have an opportunity to work with Coach Aranda," Spavital said.

"I've been fortunate to meet him over the years, but truly got to know him personally over the last couple of days and just the reputation that he has in this profession is unparalleled."

The Bears will retain head coach Dave Aranda for the 2024 season, and his new look staff is taking shape ahead of next year — he wants things to change on the offensive side of the ball.

"I was looking for excitement," Aranda said.

"I was looking for creativity, explosiveness on offense — a balance of running, passing, fun."

Spavital went into detail about the identity he wants for the Bears and he said that they would be instilling a spread offense.

"You've got to establish a run game, so you play fast and you got to hammer the ball downhill," Spavital said.

"Then it's all about vertical shots down the field, and I always try to take around 10 shots vertically down the field. That's the goal that I'm always trying to hit."

With a new offensive coordinator, a new offensive identity, and wanting to improve with the portal, the Baylor Bears are officially on the road to the 2024 college football season.